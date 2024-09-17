Uniqode Achieves HIPAA Compliance, Empowering Secure Healthcare Operations with QR Code Solutions

The enterprise solution delivers advanced security features to protect sensitive patient data

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac), the highest-ranked QR code platform on G2, today announced that its Enterprise plan has obtained HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance. This milestone reinforces Uniqode's position as a trusted partner for healthcare providers seeking to leverage the power of QR codes while ensuring full compliance with industry regulations.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) , health data breaches reached an all-time high in 2023, affecting nearly 133 million people. This underscores the urgent need for HIPAA-compliant solutions to help healthcare providers mitigate data exposure risks and unauthorized access to Protected Health Information (PHI).

Uniqode's Enterprise plan now features a suite of HIPAA-compliant features, including:

Secure data storage in HIPAA-compliant environments

Robust access controls to ensure only authorized personnel can access sensitive data

Detailed audit trails to maintain full accountability

End-to-end data encryption, protecting information both at rest and in transit

"As healthcare organizations continue to explore innovative technologies to enhance patient experiences and streamline operations, HIPAA compliance is an absolute necessity," said Sharat Potharaju , Co-founder and CEO of Uniqode. "By ensuring our QR code platform meets these rigorous standards, our clients can leverage the benefits of our technology while maintaining the highest levels of data security and patient privacy."

Healthcare providers are increasingly turning to QR codes to address a wide range of challenges, from improving patient experiences to streamlining internal processes. By simplifying interactions, enhancing communication, and supporting contactless operations, Uniqode's HIPAA-compliant QR code solutions help hospitals adapt to current challenges and future-proof their operations.

For more information about Uniqode's HIPAA-compliant QR code solutions, please visit Uniqode.com .

About Uniqode

Uniqode's vision is to enable digital connections with every physical object and place on the planet. Our platform offers a complete QR Code lifecycle management & analytics solution that is used by over 50,000 businesses around the world to build direct relationships, grow lifetime revenue, and acquire first-party data in industries ranging from consumer goods, hospitality, retail, and real estate.

Contact

PANBlast for Uniqode

Tori Klimczak

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE Uniqode