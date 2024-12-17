Uniqode Redefines Digital Connectivity in 2024 with New Product Offerings

Market-leading QR code platform developments improve tech access, personalize consumer experiences

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniqode, the highest-ranked QR code platform on G2, experienced a breakthrough year driving company growth and innovation. Since January, Uniqode has expanded its team and enhanced its capabilities, furthering the company's pivotal role in bridging physical and digital experiences in industries like marketing, sales, retail and healthcare.

The year's momentum kicked off with a company-wide rebrand, during which Uniqode unveiled a new name, website, logo and design representative of the team's vision to unite the physical and digital worlds safely, securely and dynamically.

To further Uniqode's commitment to connecting the world through codes and democratizing technology, the company recently introduced a freemium model of Uniqode Cards. Uniqode Cards are digital business cards compatible with Apple and Google wallets and optimized for ROI-driven networking. The freemium model is available to individual users with basic card customization and unlimited sharing.

"The QR code is a door to unlimited possibilities, whether it's transforming workflows, improving digital processes, expanding brand experiences, or building personal network connections," said Sharat Potharaju, Co-Founder and CEO of Uniqode. "Our customers are continually thinking about where people connect with QR codes and inventing new experiences for them to encounter at code-driven destinations. We aim to keep developing the features and capabilities necessary to bring these visions to life and enable more personalized customer experiences than ever."

This year, Uniqode also announced that its Enterprise plan obtained HIPAA compliance and launched Linkpage on Product Hunt. This mobile-first landing page lets business owners and creators host multiple links to showcase products and services.

To further build on the company's efforts and enhance capabilities, Uniqode welcomed Kevin Reinhardt as VP of Sales and Vivek Subramaniam as VP of Engineering. Heading into 2025, Uniqode is actively recruiting talented individuals across various roles to support global expansion, meet the business's dynamic needs, and continue industry-leading product innovation.

