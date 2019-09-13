Unique Charity Golf Open to Raise Funds for Veterans' Employment Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Disabled veterans will play alongside business leaders, military and government officials, and more at the 12th annual Paralyzed Veterans Golf Open to support Paralyzed Veterans of America's employment program, PAVE (Paving Access for Veterans Employment). This one-of-a-kind tournament will showcase the latest adaptive sports technology that allows paralyzed individuals to stand and play golf.



Since its inception in 2007, the PVGO has raised more than $4 million and dedicated 100% of those funds to PVA's employment program, PAVE, which provides free job support and vocational counseling assistance to all veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, and caregivers. PVA is committed to helping the overlooked, underserved, and undervalued veteran workforce — including those with catastrophic injury or illness, female and minority veterans, and post-9/11 service members. Leveraging a high-touch approach, PAVE employment analysts and vocational rehabilitation counselors work with clients to overcome barriers to employment at all stages.

The tournament is hosted each year by founding sponsor Agility Defense & Government Services.



WHO: David Zurfluh, U.S. Air Force veteran, National President, Paralyzed Veterans of America

Carl Blake, U.S. Army veteran, Executive Director, Paralyzed Veterans of America

Major General Daniel G. Mongeon (Ret.), U.S. Army, President & CEO, Agility Defense & Government Services

Colonel Rich Brooks (Ret.), U.S. Army, Chairman, Paralyzed Veterans Golf Open and President, Agility Logistics

Major General Scott R. Dingle, Deputy Surgeon General, U.S. Army Medical Command

Colonel Barney Barnum (Ret.), U.S. Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Recipient

General John Tilelli, Jr. (Ret.), Former Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Army

John Farley, U.S. Army veteran, PVA client

Jeff Edwards, U.S. Army veteran, PVA client

Reginal Becton, U.S. Navy veteran, PVA client



WHEN: Monday, September 23, 2019

8:00 a.m. Golf demonstration and adaptive cart technology showcase

9:30 a.m. Welcome Ceremony

9:45 a.m. Shotgun Start

4:30 p.m. Awards Ceremony and Program

*Note: Veterans and other spokespeople will be made available to the media all day.



WHERE: The Golf Club at Lansdowne

44050 Woodridge Parkway

Lansdowne, VA 20176

To learn more or to register for the PVGO, please visit www.supportpvgo.org/register.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely to the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org .

Media Contact: Lani Poblete

Email: 222817@email4pr.com

Phone: 202-416-7736

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

Related Links

https://www.pva.org

