Unique Opportunity to Acquire Exclusive Rights To the "Ebony" and "Ebone" Names

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank is marketing for sale certain rights of licensee, Johnson Publishing Company, under an exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, sublicensable license to numerous trademarks and domain names containing "Ebony" and "Ebone" for commercial use in the fields of fashion, cosmetics, and personal care.

The iconic brand Ebony owes its provenance to Johnson Publishing Company, founded in 1942 by the late Eunice W. Johnson and John H. Johnson. Once the largest Black-owned publishing firm in the United States, Johnson Publishing enjoyed immense success with the Ebony brand, utilizing it to speak to an underserved Black American middle-class for the first meaningful time in modern American history.

The license agreement exclusively authorizes the licensee to utilize numerous trademarks and certain domain names that include the words "Ebony" or "Ebone" in connection with the manufacture, display, advertising, promotion, labeling, sale, marketing, and distribution of products and services (including e-commerce) in the fields of fashion, cosmetics and personal care. The license is worldwide, royalty-free and sublicensable in accordance with the terms of the license agreement.

"This offering comes on the heels of two sales in which Hilco Streambank successfully marketed for sale assets on behalf of the Johnson Publishing Company estate and its chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee, Miriam R. Stein," remarked Hilco Streambank Chief Executive Officer Gabe Fried. "This included the sale of a historic photography and media archive for $30 million to a consortium of foundations comprised of The J. Paul Getty Trust, The Ford Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, as well as the sale of the Fashion Fair beauty brand which has now returned to market."

Fried noted that, "as with the previous sales from this estate, the opportunity is highly unique and provides buyers numerous avenues to offer a storied brand to consumers via a license with compelling economic terms."

Bids are due on February 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time / 12:00 noon Central Time, and an auction will be held on February 3, 2022 at 12:00 noon Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

Interested parties should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below. The sale is being conducted by Miriam R. Stein, in her capacity as chapter 7 trustee of the bankruptcy estate of J Publication Company, formerly known as Johnson Publishing Company, LLC, and is subject to bankruptcy court approval.

