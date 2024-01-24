Unique Opportunity to Buy Oceanfront Property and Build a Future for Homeless

Summary: Erma Risley of Florida is donating 100 percent of the proceeds after taxes from her million-dollar condo sale to help support Saint Benedict Catholic Parish building a new shelter and facilitating care for mentally challenged. This sale is being represented by Melissa Donaldson of Worth Clark Realty.

SINGER ISLAND, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Benedict Catholic Parish of Owensboro, Kentucky, will benefit 100 percent of the proceeds from selling Erma Risley's oceanfront Cote a' Azur condo in Singer Island, Florida. Erma Risley, a compassionate homeowner with a heart for philanthropy, decided to sell her one million luxury oceanfront condo with all proceeds after taxes being donated to support Saint Benedict to build a new shelter for the homeless in her hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Ms. Risley, a retired financial advisor and lifelong philanthropist, is donating the proceeds of her condominium, priced at $1,000,000, as an extraordinary gift for Saint Benedict's shelter construction and mental health programs.

"I was inspired by my daughter's struggle with mental illness, and this church dedicates resources for homeless individuals by building shelters and mental health programs," said Risley.

Nestled atop the world-famous geological Anastasia rock formation, the "Cote a' Azur" condominium presents a rare opportunity for luxurious oceanfront living. The property is meticulously maintained, financially secure, and boasts a range of amenities, including a pool, gym, community room, on-site manager, two elevators, covered carports, and guest parking.

Located on Singer Island, the estate offers access to one of the most prominent beaches in West Palm Beach. Its location near downtown provides easy access to museums, restaurants, and shops. It is located near the famous Peanut Island, known for its pint-sized paradise. A family friend, Melissa Donaldson, a veteran Realtor with over 25 years of experience, represents this one-of-a-kind opportunity.

"In over 25 years of selling real estate, I have never heard of any active philanthropist donating 100 percent of the property sale proceeds," said Donaldson, Realtor with Worth Clark Realty. "She has always been an anonymous donor, however, this is a unique opportunity to help others."

About the Property

The North East corner unit, located at 4200 North Ocean Dr., 1, 1101 Singer Island, FL, 33404, priced at $1,000,000 offers deluxe highlights:

  • Direct, unobstructed ocean views from every room
  • Two private balconies, one spanning the entire length of the unit
  • Full remodels of kitchen and bathrooms
  • Premium covered parking with a large storage locker
  • Turnkey original mid-century antiques by designers such as Haywood Wakefield and Paul McCobb
  • MLS number A11506617

Contact Melissa Donaldson to learn about the property and view the video.

Upcoming Tours - Public Open Houses

Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. / Sunday, Feb 11, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Realtor Contact Information - Melissa Donaldson, The listing agent representing this unique opportunity is Melissa Donaldson of Worth Clark Realty. Melissa is a seasoned Miami Realtor specializing in properties with breathtaking views from West Palm Beach to the Florida Keys. Contact Melissa Donaldson at 786-488-6339 or [email protected].

