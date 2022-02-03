Unique Presidents’ Day Sale asks Biden to Pay More than Harris

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The only Presidents' Day Sale ever to ask the President to pay more than his Vice-President will take place at the world's first Pay Gap Store , on Presidents' Day, Monday, February 21. The trailblazing sale, at the unique new online store, will offer a 25%, store-wide discount on the big day. It will do so, however, while maintaining the store's normal policy of asking some customers – including men and so the President – to pay more than others, including women and minorities and so the Vice-President.

The groundbreaking new store is the creation of Trusaic , a supplier of equal pay compliance software. It suggests different prices to different customers, according to their stated gender and race/ethnicity – at levels that offset the pay gap in the wider world.

"This is a landmark in the history of Presidents' Day sales and a breakthrough idea in online retailing," says Matt Gotchy, Trusaic's spokesperson. "It's the world's only store – and only Presidents' Day sale – with a "price gap" that balances the pay gap in the offline world.

"We hope that President Biden will buy something on the big day – even though we'll be asking him to pay more than Vice-President Harris."

The store's aim is to highlight the persistence of large gender and race/ethnicity pay gaps. Its male shoppers are among those it suggests pay higher prices, since U.S. men still, on average, earn 18% more than U.S. women – a difference known as the gender pay gap. The store suggests that other customers, meanwhile, pay less, reflecting the extent to which those of their gender and race/ethnicity on average earn less.

The store sells a range of T-shirts, mugs and tote bags, each bearing the message, "Where's my X%?" – where the value of "X" for each customer depends on their stated gender and race/ethnicity.

The store's visitors are first asked their gender and race/ethnicity. The price suggested to them for each item then reflects the average U.S. pay gap faced by those of their profile.

Asian men are the only customers invited to pay full price since they, on average, earn the most. Every other group – including white men, the next highest-earners – are then suggested a lower price, based on their own "Pay Gap Store discount."

Hispanic women are suggested the lowest price of all, since they, on average, face the largest pay gap, earning just 49 cents on the dollar earned by Asian men. The message on their goods therefore asks, "Where's my 51%?"

So, their mug, say, sells normally for $12.24 – compared to the $24.99 suggested for Asian men's and $20.99 for white men (reflecting the 16% pay gap between the latter two groups). All purchases will include a 25% discount on Presidents' Day.

The store does not require customers of different profiles to pay different prices. It merely suggests what a fair price would be for customers of each profile. Whether they actually pay it – or opt instead to pay the lowest price available – is up to them.

Profits from the store will go to charity.

About Trusaic

Trusaic is a software company that focuses on advancing social good in the workplace by solving HR's most complex challenges across people, data, and compliance. Our mission is to create a better working world – by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

