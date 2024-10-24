Unique Travel Corp. (Worldwide Representative of Sandals & Beaches Resorts) Chooses iStay Central Reservation System from IBS Software to Modernize its Technology Platform

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Travel Corp. ("UTC"), the worldwide representative of Sandals & Beaches Resorts, has chosen IBS Software's iStay platform to replace its Central Reservation System (CRS).

Unique Travel Corp. chooses IBS Software’s iStay Central Reservation System to Modernize its Technology Platform

The iStay CRS from IBS Software will enable UTC to maintain a lead in the industry, enabling guests to book their entire travel experience – from hotel rooms to activities, flights and transportation – all in one place at one time. The iStay CRS includes revenue management, packaging, call center, channel distribution, and analytics solutions along with a built-in data lake and robust APIs. iStay will also enable UTC to expand add-ons services to reservations and offer more personalized agent-assisted and online bookings.

For IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, this deal follows the company's recent acquisition of Above Property Services (APS®). The partnership with UTC further solidifies IBS Software's status as a trusted provider technology solutions for the hospitality industry, including Central Reservation System (CRS), Property Management System (PMS), Revenue Management, Booking Engine, Call Center, Analytics and Distribution.

Michael Delgado, Global Chief Information Officer (CIO), Unique Vacations, Inc., (an affiliate of the worldwide representative of Sandals & Beaches Resorts) commented: "When looking toward the future of efficient and effective booking systems, the IBS Software cloud-based reservation platform was an ideal choice. Not only does the platform align with our current data architecture, it also offers a wide range of new integrations. This includes the IDeaS AI-based revenue planning system, which will introduce a new era of revenue management for the brands we represent. The partnership also delivers the latest call center technology, empowering teams with advanced tools for greater guest support."

Aaron Shepherd, Vice President and Head of Innovation, IBS Software, said: "To meet guests where they are and remain competitive in today's market, hotel and travel businesses must be willing to adopt and integrate modern solutions designed to align with their everyday needs. Our cutting-edge CRS solution is built to do just that. We are excited to partner with UTC as their platform for the future."

For a deeper dive into Aaron Shepherd's view of the hospitality industry's digital transformation journey, please read our blog here.

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

ABOUT SANDALS RESORTS

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 17 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent & The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and exquisite cuisine to top-shelf spirits and incredible suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, the brand is known for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience. Sandals Resorts has recently piloted fresh concepts such as an off-site Island Inclusive dining program that invites guests to experience the local dining scene beyond the resort gates and MINI Coopers for island exploration on a whim – all while staying true to the brand's Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and the power to transform lives through the philanthropic arm of the business, the Sandals Foundation. For more information visit www.sandals.com.

About Beaches Resorts

Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean's most-awarded luxury family all-inclusive vacation experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth location set to debut in Exuma, Bahamas, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street gang as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks, enjoy exclusive Kids Camps and teen amenities, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, and superb cuisine -- all with the assurance of Certified Nannies, expertly trained team members and the honor of being the first resort company in the world to attain the Advanced Certified Autism Center (ACAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

