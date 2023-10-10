UnisLink Appoints Patti Peets as Chief Sales Officer

News provided by

UnisLink

10 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnisLink, a national leader in revenue cycle optimization for independent physician practices, has announced the appointment of Patti Peets as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Her appointment reflects UnisLink's commitment to assembling a world-class leadership team focused on exceptional quality and expansion both organically and through acquisitions.

Ms. Peets brings her vast revenue cycle experience to UnisLink to help current and future independent practice customers maximize their rightful revenue. Prior to UnisLink, Ms. Peets held sales leadership roles at Conifer Health, CareCloud, NextGen Healthcare, and WebMD. In addition to her sales leadership experience, she is also able to draw from her experience founding and eventually selling her own physician revenue cycle management company, Medical Technology Corp., enabling a unique perspective when finding solutions for UnisLink customers. 

Ms. Peets is the latest addition to a seasoned management team that over the last year has also seen the addition of David R. Strand (CEO), Bryan Koch (COO), Ryan Wojdacz (CFO), Deb Miller (CMO), and other talented revenue cycle professionals, including through the acquisitions of Healthcare Support Technologies, AQREVA and Doctors' Resource Specialists. UnisLink's co-founders also remain actively engaged in key roles.

"We are thrilled to have Patti join the UnisLink team as our Chief Sales Officer," said David Strand, CEO of UnisLink. "Her extensive background in sales and her strategic mindset align perfectly with our company's vision for the future. Patti's leadership will be pivotal in helping us exceed our growth targets and reach new heights."

In her role as CSO, Ms. Peets will be responsible for building a world-class sales organization, developing and executing UnisLink's sales strategy, enhancing sales operations, and expanding the company's customer base.

"I am excited to join UnisLink and be part of a dynamic and forward-thinking organization," said Ms. Peets. "One of the things I've always been able to bring to customers throughout my career is deep insight into their data and performance. Based on my experience having seen lots of revenue cycle solutions, I believe UnisLink's solution is unique and offers a compelling value proposition to independent physician practices."

Ms. Peets' appointment comes as UnisLink prepares to embark on a new phase of expansion and innovation in revenue cycle services for independent physicians.

ABOUT UNISLINK
UnisLink leverages its proprietary software solutions to provide end-to-end revenue cycle management to independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, with additional offices in IL, IN, MT, ND, NY, OH, OK, PA, SD and India, the company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers across 42 states. For more information, visit www.unislink.com.

SOURCE UnisLink

Also from this source

UnisLink Appoints Bryan Koch as Chief Operating Officer

UnisLink Appoints Bryan Koch as Chief Operating Officer

UnisLink, a national leader in revenue cycle and population health management services for independent physician practices, has appointed seasoned...
UnisLink Appoints Current Executive Chairman, David R. Strand, to the Role of Chief Executive Officer

UnisLink Appoints Current Executive Chairman, David R. Strand, to the Role of Chief Executive Officer

UnisLink, a national leader in revenue cycle and population health management services for independent physician practices, has appointed David R....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.