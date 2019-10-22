Unison CLM Puts Contracts Intelligence at Executives' Fingertips with Addition of Logi BI

DULLES, Va., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison Inc., the leading provider of software and insight to government contractors, agencies, and program offices, today announced the addition of Logi's advanced Business Intelligence (BI) features to its executive dashboard's data visualization and reporting capabilities. As a result, Finance, Program, and Contracts executives can quickly identify opportunities to boost revenue, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance.

The expanded capabilities give users from Finance, Business Development, Legal and Compliance the ability to more quickly and easily visualize contracts and proposals to generate intuitive, accurate, reliable reports in real-time. The capabilities enable monitoring of ongoing and pending proposals, tracking of expiring and upcoming options, as well as managing current obligations and customers.

"We've become the leading CLM system for GovCon, because we listen closely to our customers," said Paul Edelmann, General Manager at Unison. "They made clear that these advanced capabilities are important to them and their executive colleagues."

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information services support more than 200,000 users in all federal agencies, dozens of major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced its thinking and software to help federal programs better pursue their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT, San Diego, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com.

