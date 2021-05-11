Unison Expands to Support Federal Budgeting

DULLES, Va., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of Program Management and Acquisition software to federal agencies, today announced the launch of their Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting (PBF) suite to support budget, program and performance analysts, and finance personnel across the federal government.

Unison PBF includes a comprehensive approach to budgeting, finance, planning, programming, and performance management, complemented with a suite of apps that culminate in an easy-to-understand leadership dashboard. The solution takes the best ideas available from today's technologies to deliver even greater efficiency and effectiveness to the federal budgeting functions.

"Unison built our PBF solution using expert knowledge of the federal budget process, and based the solution on our Insight Platform to leverage coordinated workflow, sophisticated data capture, and built-in intelligence infrastructure," said Greg Young, GM of Unison's Acquisition and Budget division.

Unison PBF shifts the tedious, often isolated workload of managing change into a collaborative numbers management interface to shorten the input, decision, execution cycle required of the iterative budget process. The solution creates consistency across a landscape of ever-changing demands and delivers predictive forecasts for more clear line-of-sight decision-making.

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products support more than 200,000 users in leading prime contractors, all cabinet-level agencies, and major DoD programs. All software development and support are provided within the USA.

For more than 30 years, Unison has continually advanced software and insight solutions to help customers efficiently achieve their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, and San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.unisonglobal.com.

