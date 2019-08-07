Unison Hosts Panel on Robotic Process Automation at 2019 NCMA World Congress

DULLES, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison Inc., the leading provider of software and insight to government agencies, program offices, and contractors, hosted a ground-breaking panel with Microsoft and UiPath on the intersection of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and federal procurement at last week's annual National Contract Management Association (NCMA) World Congress. The session provided insight on how RPA can be used to make the time-consuming compliance process of federal procurement more efficient, thereby empowering contracting teams to focus on higher-value work to better pursue their missions.

Unison previewed how its PRISM software can be used in conjunction with Microsoft's Azure and UiPath's RPA platforms to streamline business processes and transform user experience throughout federal program and acquisition offices. More specifically, the panelists discussed a Market Research bot that reduces the time spent on repetitive research and due diligence required in the federal procurement process, while still ensuring proper data validation and reliability. Market research is an activity with several tasks well suited for RPA, such as prices paid research, catalog pricing, and vendor validation.

"Government contracting teams are overwhelmed by highly repetitive and labor-intensive tasks involved in day-to-day operations and regulatory compliance brought on by limited staffing and ever-increasing requirements," stated Reid Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Unison. "Automating this work with RPA bots can improve process efficiency, reduce large backlogs, and begin to recognize patterns within the contracting lifecycle."

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information services support more than 200,000 users in all federal agencies, dozens of major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced its thinking and software to help federal programs better pursue their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT, San Diego, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com.

SOURCE Unison

Related Links

http://www.UnisonGlobal.com

