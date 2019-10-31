Unison Introduces Latest Machine Learning Data Validation App

DULLES, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison Inc. , the leading provider of software and insight to government agencies, program offices, and contractors, today introduced the Data Validation Engine to support the modernization of the federal acquisition lifecycle. This transformative app utilizes machine learning, an application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to automate configurable rules for improved data quality and accuracy. The user-friendly solution facilitates system enforcement of policy changes through its low-code Insight Platform.

"We launched the Data Validation Engine with acquisition modernization as a top priority to put the power in the hands of federal agencies to drive compliance with their policies and procedures," said Reid Jackson, Unison President and CEO. "At Unison, we bring real-world applications of leading-edge technical innovations to the federal acquisition and contractor workforces. This app is just the latest of several new product releases built on our Insight Platform using the latest AI and RPA technologies."

Unison has advanced defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies with the recent launch of its Closeout, Bulk Mods, and Accelerator apps that use RPA to support collaboration between the program offices, acquisition teams, and contractors. Supporting the procurement process with RPA and data-based insights allows acquisition professionals to focus on the mission critical needs.

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information services support more than 200,000 users in all federal agencies, dozens of major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced its thinking and software to help federal programs better pursue their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT, San Diego, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com.

