Unison Launches Nationwide Dream Home Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison today announced a nationwide Dream Home contest to help customers unlock the American Dream of homeownership. Through the social media contest, the home co-investing company aims to generate excitement around buying and owning a home, and help a lucky home buyer into the home of their dreams.

The Unison Dream Home Contest will run for five weeks from the launch day and participants have the chance to win one of five smaller prizes (~$2,000 value) or the grand prize of $25,000. To enter, participants are asked to create short (15-60 second) videos that answer the question: "What does your dream home look like and how would it change your life?" Once they upload the video to social media with the hashtag #UnisonDreamHomeContest, their entries will be judged; winners will be announced after the contest closes.

"The American Dream of homeownership is still alive and well, but the traditional model for buying and owning a home is sorely outdated," said Cari Jacobs, CMO at Unison. "A Unison home co-investment is a smarter and better way to buy and own a home. It enables people to own their home more responsibly and in balance with the rest of their finances."

Participants can enter through their preferred social media channel (Instagram or Twitter) or through the Unison website where they can also view contest rules and example videos. Contest logistics, terms and conditions, eligibility, judging and fulfillment will be handled by a 3rd party agency, DJA.

