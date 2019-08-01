Unison Marketplace Addresses Broader Range of Federal Solicitations Beyond Reverse Auctions

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison Marketplace, the leading full-service online provider for optimizing the way government agencies buy and vendors sell goods and services, today announced an updated product feature allowing Buyers to compete requirements without engaging a reverse auction. This functionality expands the Marketplace's offering, while still providing customers with access to its sourcing expertise, compliance documentation, and user-friendly platform.

Unison Marketplace is recognized as the top provider for reverse auctions in the federal market. While Buyers value the dynamic price competition produced by reverse auctions, they have requested the ability to conduct RFQs and RFPs, while enjoying the sourcing and documentation support of the Marketplace full-service model, in situations where reverse auctions may not be the best fit.

"The Unison Marketplace is a proven force multiplier for contracting offices," said Geoff Edwards, General Manager of Unison Marketplace. "Our expanded functionality comes at an opportune time for agencies gearing up for the busy FYQ4 buying season or dealing with impacts of the HHS assisted acquisition service sudden shutdown."

Unison Marketplace helps government Buyers source the right products and services faster and at the best price, while improving their customer's experience. The full-service online venue handles all GWACs, Best-in-Class contracts, and BPAs/IDIQs. The Marketplace offers managed sourcing to deliver robust competition and a dedicated account team to assist in all stages of the acquisition process. Agencies significantly reduce Action Lead Time (ALT) when using the Unison Marketplace, while still hitting socio-economic goals. With a 95,000+ Seller network and the reach of FedBizOpps, Unison Marketplace enables small and large companies to easily find, bid, and win government contracts. For more information, visit www.UnisonMarketplace.com.

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information services support more than 200,000 users in all federal agencies, dozens of major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced its thinking and software to help federal programs better pursue their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT, San Diego, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com.

