Unison Named to Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™, Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison , North America's leading home co-investment partner, today announced it ranked third in the Bay Area and nineteenth overall nationwide on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Unison currently owns 85 percent of the home co-investing market and has had an exceptional year of growth. In February 2019, the company announced 370 percent year-over-year revenue growth, 308 percent year-over-year growth in customer transactions, and $2.42 billion in total value of co-invested U.S. residential real estate ending in Q4 2018.

"Both the housing market and economy have transformed over the past decade, but the way Americans buy and own homes has not evolved with the times," said Thomas Sponholtz, CEO of Unison. "Being named to the Deloitte Fast 500 is a great recognition of the work we are doing to bring the American dream back within reach. Unison brings technology and a culture of innovation to an industry ripe for disruption."

In order to scale investments in single family home equity, Unison has pioneered a robust quantitative approach that aligns the modern needs of both consumers and institutional investors. The company's patented Greenlight technology allows for instantaneous investment decisions based on a data-driven and backtested factor model for forecasting the price, return and volatility of most homes in America. In addition, its proprietary Equity Origination System (EOS) allows for expedited underwriting, approval and funding of deals.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 honors the cutting edge companies transforming the way we do business, combining innovation, entrepreneurship, and fast growth, and disrupting the technology industry.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

