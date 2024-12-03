Unisys Achieves Global Leader Designation in ISG's 2024 Generative AI Services Provider Lens™ Report

The company earns milestone recognition for its outstanding strategy and deployment of AI solutions

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a global leader by Information Services Group (ISG) in its 2024 Provider Lens™ report for Generative AI Services. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights Unisys' exceptional capabilities in two of the report's quadrants: Strategy and Consulting for Mid-Size Providers and the Deployment and Development Services for Mid-Size Providers.

"Navigating the complexities of digital transformation can be daunting, which is why Unisys is dedicated to lending our expertise and providing cutting-edge AI solutions that drive organizational transformations with ease," said Brett Barton, vice president and global AI practice leader at Unisys. "We are honored to be recognized as a global leader in this debut report, and excited to continue helping organizations of all sizes find the right use cases for AI that help them harness its power to accelerate their success."

Key strengths of Unisys cited in the report include:

Comprehensive and Innovative Offerings: Unisys provides diverse services, including machine learning operations (MLOps), virtual assistants and creative tools, demonstrating adaptability and innovation when integrating the latest AI advances.

Unisys provides diverse services, including machine learning operations (MLOps), virtual assistants and creative tools, demonstrating adaptability and innovation when integrating the latest AI advances. Application Modernization: Unisys uses AI-enabled techniques to enhance legacy systems, speed up code conversion and streamline testing and documentation. This integration of GenAI with Ops methodologies enhances code quality and productivity across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Unisys uses AI-enabled techniques to enhance legacy systems, speed up code conversion and streamline testing and documentation. This integration of GenAI with Ops methodologies enhances code quality and productivity across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Focus on Responsible AI and Collaboration: Unisys is committed to ethical AI practices and transparency, collaborating with clients, academic institutions, and industry partners to ensure solutions align with societal values.

Unisys is committed to ethical AI practices and transparency, collaborating with clients, academic institutions, and industry partners to ensure solutions align with societal values. Multilingual and Tailored Solutions: The company has expanded its portfolio to include multilingual models and retrieval-augmented techniques, enabling tailored, cost-effective solutions that meet diverse client needs.

The company has expanded its portfolio to include multilingual models and retrieval-augmented techniques, enabling tailored, cost-effective solutions that meet diverse client needs. Efficiency-Led Practices: Unisys employs a well-architected framework and finance operations (FinOps) practices to deliver optimal financial and architectural efficiency, promoting best practices for large language model (LLM)-based initiatives.

"Unisys is reshaping the future of business through innovative generative AI solutions that deliver tangible, high-impact results, focusing on next-generation productivity and industry-specific use cases," said Gowtham Kumar, lead analyst at ISG. "Their strong partnerships, industry expertise, and client-centric approach enable businesses to harness generative AI's transformative power while maintaining full control over data privacy, security, and compliance."

ISG Provider Lens™ reports provide invaluable information to enterprises looking to partner with vendors, evaluating their strengths, challenges and differentiators across offerings.

