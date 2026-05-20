Unisys and Rafay Systems Partner to Deliver Scalable AI Across Hybrid and Regulated Environments

The collaboration supports AI adoption with a unified approach to security, compliance, and operational efficiency

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has partnered with Rafay Systems, a leader in infrastructure orchestration for AI and cloud-native workloads, to help enterprises manage and scale modern cloud and complex end-to-end AI deployments across public, private and hybrid environments. This collaboration combines Unisys' AI expertise and managed cloud services with Rafay's self-service platform to help organizations operationalize governed AI with greater consistency, security and control.

Enterprises are adopting AI and cloud-native technologies at an accelerated pace while navigating increasing regulatory, security and operational requirements, yet only 36% say they are ready to support large‑scale AI workloads. Through the partnership, Unisys and Rafay are addressing this challenge by delivering a unified intelligent AI software layer – spanning agents, models and modular AI infrastructure. This software-as-a-service model provides flexibility and consistency to organizations managing multiple deployments of AI, regardless of the use case. The partnership also enables Unisys to support AI and graphics processing units (GPUs) intensive workloads across hybrid environments through Rafay's governed, self-service capabilities, embedded seamlessly within broader cloud and application operations. This approach helps organizations integrate AI workloads into existing environments and adopt agentic frameworks, workflows, and capabilities with confidence.

"We are proud of the partnership with Rafay and our shared mission to enable organizations to move beyond proof of concept, making AI-powered innovation scalable, operational and sustainable," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure (CA&I), Unisys. "This unified approach reduces complexity and helps our clients confidently navigate compliance demands amidst innovation while optimizing costs and control across hybrid environments."

Additional benefits of the Unisys and Rafay partnership include:

Simplified deployment, lifecycle management, and governance to help clients shift AI from experimentation to production within modern application environments.

Hybrid cloud orchestration for on-premises, edge, and public environments including Kubernetes orchestration and cost optimization suite.

Greater financial visibility and control with Rafay's enterprise-grade metering, AI token pricing and all access-control. Rafay is an industry contributor in developing standards that allow their customers to rapidly deploy AI stacks equipped for token -metered pricing from day one.

pricing and all access-control. Rafay is an industry contributor in developing standards that allow their customers to rapidly deploy AI stacks equipped for -metered pricing from day one. Support for AI workloads, including private AI, operating within hybrid and regulated environments, including on-premises, edge, and cloud deployments, with integrated security and governance.

"Rafay is proud to support governed AI capabilities delivered across Unisys' Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure portfolio, helping enterprises accelerate secure AI adoption through turnkey, enterprise-ready capabilities and technology," said Haseeb Budhani, chief executive officer and co-founder, Rafay Systems. "Our orchestration technology powers the foundation's ability to deliver GPU and AI services within enterprise environments as easily consumable, governed, and self-service experiences. Together with Unisys, we're enabling organizations to operationalize AI faster—without compromising compliance, efficiency, or control."

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About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems is a leading platform provider for modern infrastructure and AI workloads, delivering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities that enable organizations to operationalize compute infrastructure with self-service automation, governance and multi-tenancy. The Rafay Platform helps enterprises, cloud providers and sovereign AI cloud operators transform raw infrastructure into fully operational platforms for AI, Kubernetes and cloud-native applications. By simplifying infrastructure orchestration and lifecycle management, Rafay enables organizations to accelerate innovation while maintaining security, consistency and operational control. For more information, visit rafay.com.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation