Unisys Announces Range of First-Quarter Contract Wins for ClearPath Forward® Business

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a series of contracts for ClearPath Forward® – Unisys' flagship enterprise-computing environment.

All awarded during the first quarter of 2021, the Unisys contracts announced today are:

A contract of more than $20 million with a European financial-services company to continue providing support for its credit card processing, card production, call center and back-office services in Southeast Europe . The solution – which enables the company to process 13.3 million payment cards, handle more than 1.4 billion transactions and deliver customer services more efficiently – includes ClearPath Forward professional services and technology, along with consumption-based computing capacity. In addition, the contract includes the Unisys Stealth ® zero-trust solution to secure communications between key financial applications.

As an example of how Unisys ClearPath Forward solutions benefit banks and their customers, in the first quarter of 2021 the company secured a renewal contract with United Community Banks, Inc., one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the southeastern United States , with nearly $18 billion in assets and operations in five states. Unisys is providing new ClearPath Forward FS800 financial servers and design and installation services, along with data-protection and business-continuity solutions, to support the bank's continued growth and enable secure delivery of services to more than 750,000 accounts.

"As these contracts demonstrate, our ClearPath Forward solutions encompass the hybrid architectures and secure environments for mission-critical business systems. Additionally, the alignment of core business workflows and our compute platforms drive outcome-based success for our clients across industries," said Gene Chao, senior vice president and general manager, ClearPath Forward, Unisys. "Whether it's helping clients process millions of transactions each day, enabling enterprise mobility or keeping business-critical apps secure, ClearPath Forward is the ideal foundation for the most innovative and future-facing business systems."

