Unisys Announces U.S. Contract Wins Across Key Industry Sectors

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a series of contracts with U.S. clients across its key industry sectors of Financial Services, Commercial and Government.

All signed in the second quarter of 2019, the Unisys contracts announced today are:

A leading financial asset management company renewed its contract with Unisys for another two years to provide digital workplace services. By operating from an integrated system of IT support, Unisys is helping the company provide its employees with direct, seamless and secure access to the tools and information they need, enabling greater productivity, collaboration and efficiency for their employees around the globe.

Unisys signed an agreement expanding its relationship with a leading U.S. healthcare provider to provide an increased level of IT service desk support to hospitals in one of its largest regions in the U.S. This latest expansion builds on the success Unisys has had in providing best-in-class services support since the company started working with the client several years ago.

Unisys recently received a new-business expansion of its contract to provide an analytics-based hybrid-cloud solution for a major U.S. public institution of higher learning. Under the expansion, Unisys will provide Data-as-a-Service in the public AWS cloud, delivering infrastructure support for the institution's data lake to facilitate various student-graduation initiatives.

"This series of contract wins highlights the outcome-driven value Unisys is providing to U.S.-based organizations through a combination of our innovative solutions and the domain expertise we bring to the table across our key industry sectors," said Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Unisys Enterprise Solutions. "They also showcase our continuing momentum as a company in the United States and Canada region, which is both our largest and our fastest-growing."

