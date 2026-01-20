Unisys Awarded Seven Leader Designations in ISG's 2025 Multi Public Cloud Services Provider Lens® Report

AI-driven innovation, client-focused solutions, scalable delivery and automation capabilities position Unisys as a leader in the U.S., U.S. Public Sector, U.K. and Brazil

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a leader in the 2025 Multi Public Cloud Services Provider Lens® report. The report evaluates providers' ability to facilitate public cloud services, including migration, consulting and transformation, managed services, financial operations services (FinOps), and other related services. The 2025 report marks the sixth year ISG has designated Unisys as a leader in multiple quadrants evaluated by the global analyst firm.

ISG defines leaders as companies with a comprehensive solution and service offering, innovative strength, a strong market presence and competitive strategies that position them to win business.

"As a client-first organization, we are committed to providing tools and solutions that empower businesses to succeed in their cloud transformations," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions at Unisys. "We are proud to be recognized again by ISG, reinforcing that we are not only keeping pace with industry trends, but driving change in this dynamic global market."

Unisys received seven leader designations across five quadrants spanning four regions:

Consulting and Transformation Services in the U.S. Public Sector, and Consulting and Transformation Services – Midmarket in the U.S. and U.K. Unisys prioritizes cybersecurity and compliance in tailored offerings that safeguard sensitive government and citizen data, while leveraging AI-driven innovation and a robust partner network to empower smarter decisions and transformation.





Unisys prioritizes cybersecurity and compliance in tailored offerings that safeguard sensitive government and citizen data, while leveraging AI-driven innovation and a robust partner network to empower smarter decisions and transformation. Managed Services with Integrated Financial Operations (FinOps) in the U.S. Public Sector, and Managed Services – Midmarket in the U.S. and U.K. Unisys integrates AI and automation into managed services, delivers Zero Operations (ZeroOps) capabilities, and applies a client-centric engagement model to manage complex hybrid environments with embedded security.





Unisys integrates AI and automation into managed services, delivers Zero Operations (ZeroOps) capabilities, and applies a client-centric engagement model to manage complex hybrid environments with embedded security. FinOps Services and AI-driven Optimization in Brazil Unisys provides comprehensive cloud assessments, real-time insights into cloud spend, and end-to-end integration of customizable FinOps solutions to enhance visibility, control, and scalability for evolving client needs.

"Unisys demonstrates a mature, differentiated play in regulated sectors by aligning AI-first innovation with ZeroOps automation and embedded governance," said Meenakshi Srivastava, lead analyst at ISG. "Its ability to deliver secure, outcome-driven transformations at enterprise scale positions the company as a credible partner for mission-critical modernization."

Unisys was also recognized as a product challenger in Consulting and Transformation Services – Large Accounts in Brazil, as well as in Managed Services – Large Accounts in Brazil and the U.K., and a contender in Germany.

ISG Provider Lens® reports offer enterprises valuable insights into vendor strengths, challenges and differentiators across service categories. Learn more about ISG's 2025 Multi Public Cloud Services Provider Lens® report here.

