Unisys Named a Leader in NelsonHall's Advanced Digital Workplace Services Assessment for Sixth Consecutive Year

Global analyst firm recognizes Unisys for leadership in AI capabilities, Microsoft expertise, and scalable digital workplace solutions

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a Leader in the 2025 Advanced Digital Workplace Services (ADWS) report from global analyst firm NelsonHall. Unisys was recognized as a Leader in the overall market by the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) for the sixth consecutive year and earned high marks across several key areas: Build Services Capabilities, Run Services Capabilities, Microsoft-focused offerings, and AI Capabilities.

The NEAT tool analyzes the performance of vendors offering advanced digital workplace services. It enables strategic sourcing managers to evaluate the capabilities of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations, identifying the best-performing vendors with specific capabilities in build services, run services and Microsoft products.

"Being named a Leader across all market segments — and especially in the new AI Capabilities category — validates the strength of our vision and execution in delivering advanced digital workplace solutions for our clients," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "Our advisory capabilities coupled with smart automation, collaboration enhancements, and security innovations, enable us to create measurable impact and future-ready workplaces."

Some of the strengths cited in the report for Unisys include:

Strong expertise driving digital workplace transformation, including Microsoft Copilot guidance and adoption strategies. The partnership between Unisys and Microsoft works to significantly enhance an organization's data governance, security and digital workplace solutions.

Leveraging AI with its Office of Change Management (OCM) capabilities and services to maximize client digital adoption and business outcomes.

Broad capabilities in experience management, low-code automation, virtual desktop infrastructure, meeting room modernization, collaboration tools, and identity and access management (IAM).

Plans to double the size of its field services business by the end of 2027.

"Unisys continues to invest in its IP and accelerators in support of digital workplace services, including its Service Experience Accelerator (SEA) technology framework, which enables clients to transition to a GenAI-led environment safely and securely," said John Laherty, IT services research director at NelsonHall. "It also provides API integration with client tools, allowing them to leverage their existing tooling investments. Unisys is also investing in frontline worker capabilities across multiple sectors and field services to support the AI-enabled enterprise."

Click here to learn more about the NelsonHall ADWS NEAT Report. For more information about the digital workplace solution offerings from Unisys, click here.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

