Unisys Builds Leading Automatic Speech Recognition Technology onto its InteliServe™ Voice Channel

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has embedded voice recognition technology from PerVoice within InteliServe ,™ the Unisys digital workplace services platform that transforms the way users interact with service desks.

By leveraging PerVoice's Audioma® technology within InteliServe, Unisys is able to provide clients with omni-channel support for users in multiple languages with natural speech recognition, regardless of their work location. The technology enables Amelia, the InteliServe™ enterprise personal assistant, to create a consistent experience for users, understand the user's intent, resolve many of the most common requests and transfer the call to the right resolver group as needed, significantly decreasing time-to-resolution.

"The shift to working from home during the pandemic has increased the number of IT service desk contacts," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Unisys Digital Workplace Services. "The use of this type of automated technology directly leads to a better end user experience when engaging with enterprise services such as HR or the Service Desk. At the same time, it improves productivity by enabling support staff to focus on resolving issues."

Unisys Digital Workplace Services help clients energize and increase the productivity of their employees with workplace technologies that minimize frustration with IT support. Along with offering change management services and user-centric design to improve productivity and employee collaboration by anticipating their needs, Unisys InteliServe™ delivers an extensive workplace automation platform, integrating artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, analytics and machine learning for a frictionless employee experience that easily plugs into human resources, finance, and business applications. For the third consecutive year, Gartner has positioned the company in the Leaders quadrant of its February 2021 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

About PerVoice

Born in 2007 as a spin-off of the research laboratories of Fondazione Bruno Kessler in Trento, PerVoice was the first Italian company to offer a complete portfolio of technological solutions for voice recognition, today available in 35 languages covering large part of WorldWide spoken languages. PerVoice technologies use advanced Machine Learning algorithms and Neural Networks for the transcription of speech with the utmost simplicity and accuracy. PerVoice is owned by Almawave, an AlmavivA Group company.

