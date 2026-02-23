Unisys Strengthens Device Subscription Service To Support Complex Edge Computing and IoT Deployments

Collaboration with Dell Technologies empowers organizations with smarter, more agile digital workplace solutions

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) is advancing its Device Subscription Service (DSS), in collaboration with Dell Technologies. This strengthened alliance of more than 30 years delivers comprehensive and flexible solutions that address evolving client needs at scale. The enhanced Unisys DSS integrates the company's expertise in digital transformation with state-of-the-art Dell infrastructure and services to provide a comprehensive device life cycle service – and to even more than PCs. DSS can be deployed to a wide range of edge and IoT devices such as restaurant-specific hardware, smart parking garages, and sensors on university campuses, for example. This offering is designed to help multi-subsidiary organizations navigate the growing complexity of edge computing and IoT environments with greater agility, consistency and control.

The strengthened DSS capabilities include AI-driven support automation, proactive endpoint security, flexible infrastructure procurement, real-time analytics and global consistency in provisioning. The newly enhanced DSS provides clients with the option to integrate Dell's industry-leading infrastructure and services with Unisys' unified approach to digital workplace solutions. Tailored for diverse digital operating models, from multinational enterprises to regional subsidiaries, the service offers a unified framework that balances standardization with flexibility to meet local requirements.

"By joining forces with Dell, we are able to better support organizations with distinctive features such as utility-based modeling, enabling subsidiaries of any size to benefit from consistent pricing and operational efficiencies," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "This unified yet adaptable approach empowers organizations to simplify complexity and accelerate progress."

A utility-based modeling approach scales effortlessly across enterprises and is bolstered by managed detection and secure response capabilities, and visibility across all devices and locations. To ensure seamless delivery, Unisys and Dell developed a joint responsibility matrix that clarifies roles and standardizes deployment frameworks for end-to-end edge solutions. Additionally, the companies' technical teams collaborate to host workshops tailored to real-world scenarios, helping organizations identify equipment needs, establish measurable business objectives and develop deployment strategies for distributed operations.

As a Dell Titanium Partner, Unisys continues to demonstrate a commitment to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more about the collaboration here and explore Unisys DSS and other digital workplace solutions here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 0223/10039

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation