Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef and Chief Technology Officer Dwayne Allen to Participate at Maxim Group's Emerging Growth in AI Virtual Tech Conference Series

News provided by

Unisys Corporation

20 Sep, 2023, 16:45 ET

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces that the company's Chair and CEO, Peter Altabef, and Dwayne Allen, senior vice president and chief technology officer, will participate in a fireside chat focused on the evolution of AI within IT services at the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in AI event, presented by Maxim Group LLC.

Scheduled for September 27, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET, the discussion will focus on the future of generative AI and what adoption looks like for Unisys, with a Q&A for investors in attendance. This chat comes at a pivotal time for the technology sector as the ongoing evolution of artificial intelligence paves the way for groundbreaking applications.

During the conference, participants will dive deep into how companies are leveraging AI and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. In a series of fireside chats, Maxim senior analysts will facilitate conversations with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies that have a strong focus on AI.

The two-day event is limited to members of M-VEST. Attendees must register through M-VEST.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn. #Unisys150.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Michaela Pewarski, Unisys, +1 215-274-1254
[email protected]

For Press:
Patricia Gonzalez, Unisys, +1 817-846-7662
[email protected]

RELEASE NO.: 0920/9921

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Also from this source

Unisys Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Information Services Group (ISG) Names Unisys a Leader in Private/Hybrid Cloud-Data Center Services Reports

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.