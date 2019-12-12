Unisys Client Success Program Earns Recognition for Marketing Excellence

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that ITSMA – an organization of strategic marketing professionals dedicated to defining, building, inspiring, supporting and recognizing excellence in B2B services marketing – has recognized the Unisys Client Success Program as a Gold Winner in the "Strengthening Marketing's Role in Customer Experience and Success" category as part of its Marketing Excellence Awards 2019 program.

Marking the second time in three years that Unisys has won Marketing Excellence Gold from ITSMA, this year's honor recognizes Unisys' concerted Client Success Program, which is designed to contribute to the company's revenue growth by developing and promoting client advocates critical to attracting new clients and growing business with existing ones.

"Amid the challenges of increased competition and market disruption, Unisys has demonstrated standout performance in the aspects of strategic marketing that matter most: driving growth, building competitive advantage and repositioning for long-term success," said Dave Munn, President and CEO of ITSMA. "Unisys' achievement highlights the true potential of marketing leadership and execution around customer experience."

Unisys Client Success Program

Unisys Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ann Sung Ruckstuhl established the program early in 2017 – elevating an existing client satisfaction program to focus on promoting the success of Unisys clients by posting their stories prominently on the Our Clients page of unisys.com. The program has followed well-defined principles for execution, including leveraging business outcome-oriented success stories in brand advertising and demand generation campaigns and on relevant web pages; making it easy for client executives to participate in reference development; and simplifying the process for obtaining client approval to have logos and success stories posted.

"Following those principles makes it easier to nurture client advocates − from gaining awareness of and comfort with Unisys and the value delivered to other organizations with similar challenges to becoming a promoter and advocate based on continued delight in Unisys' solutions, service delivery and innovation," Ruckstuhl said. "It also enables the program to enrich the client experience."

The program has been quantifiably successful. To date, the Unisys marketing team has produced and posted 25 client success videos and nearly 150 success stories on the company's Our Clients page.

"We're proud of this prestigious award not just because it recognizes our strategic marketing initiatives, but also because it's a testament to the dedication of our client executives and delivery teams around the world," said Judy Jones, director, Client Success for Unisys. "Without their cooperation and commitment, we couldn't have developed the volume of great stories we can spotlight or built the global cadre of client advocates that we have now. Our productive alliance with those closest to the client makes this a team win in the fullest sense."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

