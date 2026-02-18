Unisys Cybersecurity Leader To Address Shifting Landscapes and AI‑Driven Risks at 2026 Cybersecurity Summit

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announced its participation in The Official Cybersecurity Summit, a production of the CyberRisk Alliance, on Feb. 25, 2026, in New York. The event brings together C-level and senior executives responsible for protecting critical assets and infrastructure to explore strategies that strengthen operational resilience and risk reduction.

Unisys is a gold sponsor of the event, and Philip Swarbrick, vice president of cybersecurity solutions at Unisys, will serve as a panelist in the session "AI and Emerging Tech at the 2026 Security Frontline." During the discussion, Swarbrick will share insights into how AI is enhancing threat detection, response and decision-making and how organizations can manage risks tied to generative systems and data integrity.

"AI is reshaping how organizations mitigate risk, unlocking new possibilities while also introducing more-sophisticated cybersecurity challenges," said Swarbrick. "Our Cloud Insights research reveals a striking reality: Fewer than 15 percent of organizations are taking a proactive cybersecurity approach. With rising risks including data privacy breaches, social engineering, model manipulation and other emerging threats, it's clear the industry must work together to build stronger defenses — starting with adopting robust cybersecurity measures today."

