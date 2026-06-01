Unisys to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) today announced that members of its management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

East Coast IDEAS Conference , June 10, 2026, at The Westin New York at Times Square, in New York City. Deb McCann, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Unisys, will present at 11:15 a.m. Eastern. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Unisys Investor Relations website at unisys.com/investor-relations.

, June 10, 2026, at The Westin New York at Times Square, in New York City. Deb McCann, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Unisys, will present at 11:15 a.m. Eastern. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Unisys Investor Relations website at unisys.com/investor-relations. Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, June 17-18, 2026.

Investors interested in scheduling meetings with Unisys executives should contact their respective conference representatives.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0601/10054

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation