Unisys Earns 2026 Global Alliances Americas Data Center Partner of the Year from Dell Technologies

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named the Dell Technologies 2026 Global Alliances Americas Data Center Partner of the Year. The award recognizes Unisys for its exceptional leadership in advancing Dell Technologies data center portfolio, underscoring the company's expertise across complex environments and commitment to delivering scalable, secure infrastructures. Unisys accepted the award at Dell Technologies World 2026 in Las Vegas and attended the annual event as a Dell Titanium Partner and sponsor.

As AI adoption accelerates, the demand for scalable, optimized data center infrastructure continues to grow. Unisys brings deep expertise to this landscape with capabilities in modern infrastructure, cloud, and AI solutions that enable clients to effectively manage risk and performance in even the most complex environments.

"As AI reshapes the data center, organizations have a tremendous opportunity to prepare for what's next," said Mike Thomson, chief executive officer and president, Unisys. "Whether clients are building new high-density AI facilities, modernizing existing ones with liquid cooling, or optimizing what they run today, clients need the ability to scale securely and efficiently. For more than three decades, our work with Dell Technologies has focused on delivering that foundation, and this recognition reflects the strength of our partnership."

Unisys and Dell have collaborated for more than 30 years to innovate and deliver flexible, secure solutions for organizations worldwide. This alignment has led to offerings that solve for enhanced Zero Trust strengthened cyber recovery, digital workplace services, AI innovation and private cloud managed services. In fact, earlier this year, Unisys introduced an enhanced Device Subscription Service in collaboration with Dell that supports emerging technologies, such as edge computing and IoT.

To learn more about the collaboration between Unisys and Dell Technologies, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0611/10055

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation