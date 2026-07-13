Unisys Named to TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 List

Recognition highlights the company's strong performance in employee satisfaction, financial

performance and sustainability transparency

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named to TIME Magazine's 2026 list of 1,000 America's Best Companies, reflecting the company's focus on employee satisfaction, accelerating innovation through emerging technologies and delivering measurable outcomes for clients. This recognition highlights leading organizations across the U.S. that exemplify excellence in the modern corporate landscape.

Companies were acknowledged for outstanding performance in three focus areas: Employee Satisfaction, Financial Performance and Sustainability Transparency. TIME's America's Best Companies list is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"Being named to TIME's America's Best Companies list is a strong validation of the progress we're making as an organization," said Mike Thomson, chief executive officer and president, Unisys. "Recognitions like this are especially meaningful because it reflects more than one single metric of success. It speaks to the collective efforts of our employees, the strength of our strategy and our continued focus on building a company positioned for long-term growth."

TIME's America's Best Companies for 2026 were chosen based on three years of survey data, covering a sample of approximately 217,000 employees working for companies headquartered in the U.S. The project scope considered all companies that generated over $100 million of revenue in 2025. Out of hundreds of thousands of data points assessed, the top 1,000 companies were recognized for exceptional performance across the three focus areas.

This recognition adds to a series of recent workplace honors for Unisys, including TIME's World's Best Companies 2025 list, The Economist's 2026 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and the Forbes 2026 list of America's Best Midsize Employers.

Learn more about TIME's America's Best Companies 2026, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0713/10060

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation