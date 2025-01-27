Unisys Expands Global Network of Carriers - Adds Finnair Cargo to its Cargo Portal Services Platform

Unisys enables Finnair Cargo to strengthen its digital presence, streamline operations

and reach a new customer base

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces the addition of Finnair Cargo – a leading global air cargo carrier specializing in fast and high-quality transport between Asia, Europe, and North America – to its Cargo Portal Services (CPS) platform. This strategic collaboration provides enhanced access and visibility to Finnair's cargo destinations, capacity and routes. CPS offers global carriers access to a trusted multi-carrier air cargo booking portal, increasing operational efficiency.

With more than 33,000 freight forwarders, the Unisys CPS platform provides air cargo carriers with a global platform to sell capacity to freight forwarders, enabling forwarders to efficiently price, book and track shipments.

"The addition of Finnair Cargo to our platform demonstrates our commitment and drive to expanding digital accessibility in air cargo," said Sean Tinney, vice president of Enterprise Computing Solutions at Unisys. "This partnership gives freight forwarders more options for efficient cargo booking and management while extending Finnair Cargo's reach to new customers."

Key Benefits for CPS Users:

Increased Visibility : Maximize cargo utilization and streamline access for global forwarders.

: Maximize cargo utilization and streamline access for global forwarders. 24/7 Access to Capacity Data and Booking : Eliminate manual bookings and reduce response times.

: Eliminate manual bookings and reduce response times. Expanded Route Options: Real-time access to Finnair Cargo flights, enhancing operational agility and decision-making.

"Finnair is thrilled with the integration of Unisys' Cargo Portal Services platform," said Anna-Maria Kirchner, head of global sales at Finnair Cargo. "The platform completes our online booking portfolio and allows freight forwarders to digitally book available Finnair Cargo capacities for general cargo at live prices on routes to Finnair destinations in Asia, Europe and the US."

As a result of Finnair Cargo joining Unisys CPS, all portal users will benefit from having increased visibility to Finnair's cargo network, which covers over 60 destinations in Europe and 15 long-haul destinations in Asia, the Middle East and the United States.

CPS is one of many cargo solutions offered by Unisys. The company's most notable solution, Unisys Logistics Optimization, is an automated planning and exception management tool that helps logistics service providers improve how they load, route and stage cargo.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

