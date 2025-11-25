Financial Times Names Unisys a Best Employer in Asia-Pacific for Second Consecutive Year

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announced that the Financial Times has recognized the company as one of the Best Employers in Asia-Pacific for the second consecutive year. This honor demonstrates the company's commitment to creating an inclusive and collaborative workplace where employees can thrive.

"This recognition reflects what we hear directly from our associates in the region: Unisys empowers them to innovate and do their best work every day," said Ruchi Kulhari, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Unisys. "We are committed to fostering a culture that prioritizes innovation and collaboration, and together, we are driving meaningful results, both for our people and our clients."

Unisys invests in people-centric initiatives that strengthen its culture of curiosity, accountability and collaboration — from flexible work models and well-being programs to a broad portfolio of learning and leadership development that empowers teams worldwide. Unisys has earned multiple workplace acknowledgements this year, including TIME's World's Best Companies 2025 list and Newsweek's 2025 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, reinforcing its position as an employer of choice.

The Best Employers Asia-Pacific 2026 list, compiled by the Financial Times in collaboration with Statista, is based on an independent survey of more than 50,000 employees across the region. The evaluation analyzed over 300,000 direct and indirect recommendations from companies with at least 1,000 employees and operations in two or more countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

