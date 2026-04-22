Unisys Expands Work with Salesforce to Deliver AI-Driven Field Services at Scale

AI-powered automation with Agentforce 360 routes over 1 million tickets a year, boosting first-visit fix rates to 95% and optimizing 80,000 monthly appointments worldwide

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Salesforce to strengthen the delivery of its on-site technology support. Unisys continues to enhance its Digital Workplace Solutions Field Services by integrating Agentforce 360, to help deliver speed, precision, and reliability to every service call. Agentforce 360 is the complete portfolio of Salesforce solutions that powers the agentic enterprise – connecting apps, data and AI agents on one trusted platform.

This alliance represents one of the largest and most advanced deployments in the Agentforce Field Service and Operations ecosystem, operating across more than 120 countries and managing 7.4 million devices worldwide. Unisys leverages the intelligent scheduling and optimization engine to route over 1 million service tickets annually – over 2 million tickets since the partnership's inception in 2023 – and auto-schedule 70% of its monthly field service appointments without human intervention. As a result, Unisys reported a 95% first-visit fix rate, supported by a network of 7,300 technicians and the ability to provide translation in nearly any language.

"For too long, field services have relied on manual dispatch in an environment that increasingly requires speed and precision," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager, DWS, Unisys. "This deployment demonstrates how agentic AI can transform service operations by automating decisions, accelerating resolution, and delivering real business impact at enterprise scale."

Unisys operates at the forefront of global IT infrastructure support with its Field Services offering. Powered by a world-class global network of skilled technicians, Unisys helps deliver installation, maintenance and repairs across hybrid infrastructures, data centers and devices. This expansive reach across organizations enables Unisys to tackle the complexity of modern environments with precision and agility, including advanced areas like liquid cooling systems critical to cutting-edge data center efficiency. By combining hands-on expertise with innovative technologies, such as those from Salesforce, Unisys ensures clients turn infrastructure challenges into operational resilience.

Capabilities of Unisys Field Services powered by Agentforce Field Service and Operations include:

Schedule optimization: An intelligent engine that automates the assignment of service appointments by balancing technician skills, real-time traffic, and business priorities to create the most efficient and cost-effective daily routes.

An intelligent engine that automates the assignment of service appointments by balancing technician skills, real-time traffic, and business priorities to create the most efficient and cost-effective daily routes. Pre-work brief : A concise 30-second client and device briefing that allows technicians to focus on issue resolution rather than searching for data. This streamlined approach speeds up service times and creates more positive experiences for clients.

: A concise 30-second client and device briefing that allows technicians to focus on issue resolution rather than searching for data. This streamlined approach speeds up service times and creates more positive experiences for clients. Post-work summary: A comprehensive on-site visit report detailing work performed, parts used, warranty details, and photos, supporting consistent documentation and faster debriefs.

A comprehensive on-site visit report detailing work performed, parts used, warranty details, and photos, supporting consistent documentation and faster debriefs. Onsite knowledge search: In-field support knowledge that gives technicians instant access to troubleshooting tips, guided workflows, and refresher content to help resolve issues efficiently.

"Most companies talk about AI; Unisys is actually running it at a scale that should make the rest of the industry take notes," said Taksina Eammano, executive vice president and general manager, Agentforce Field Service and Operations, Salesforce. "When you're managing 7.4 million devices across 120 countries, 'manual' isn't just slow — it's impossible. By automating scheduling and embedding applied AI for technicians, Unisys isn't just fixing hardware; they're proving that the agentic enterprise is the only way to handle the sheer complexity of modern field operations."

The use of Agentforce Field Service and Operations builds upon an existing partnership between Unisys and Salesforce. The combination of Unisys' industry expertise and Salesforce's complete field service platform capabilities is also driving measurable impact in verticals like energy, and the public sector, helping organizations modernize essential operations like citizen services and permitting.

For more information on Digital Workplace Solutions from Unisys, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation