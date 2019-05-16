Unisys Honored as Recipient of 2019 Dell Technologies President's Circle Award

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the company has been designated as a recipient of the Dell Technologies President's Circle Award for achieving extraordinary results and demonstrating a commitment to partnership with Dell Technologies. According to Dell Technologies, "This elite designation recognizes the champions of champions; our top partners who delivered outstanding results last year."

Dell Technologies conferred the award on Unisys at the Dell Technologies 2019 Global Partner Summit. The award recognizes Unisys' over-performance of goals in overall revenue and year-over-year growth in total, storage and services revenue derived through the partnership.

"Unisys played a valuable role in the extraordinary year we had in 2018 at Dell Technologies and we are thrilled to recognize the Unisys team's hard work and commitment to partnership with us," said Jay Snyder, senior vice president, Global Alliances, Dell Technologies. "We look forward to expanding our relationship as we collaborate to capitalize on the massive transformational opportunities we see in the industry to solve our joint customers' most complex business demands."

"We couldn't be prouder to receive this high honor from our strategic partner Dell Technologies," said Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Enterprise Solutions, Unisys. "One of our key objectives at Unisys is to be consistently better, faster and stronger in our mission of delivering our clients secure solutions based on advanced technology. Our partnership with Dell Technologies enables us to achieve those performance goals and expand the potential marketplace for both of us – and this honor recognizes the benefits we gain from our mutual commitment."

Unisys is a Dell Technologies Titanium partner and one of its longest-standing partners. Through this partnership, Unisys and Dell Technologies deliver secure solutions to demanding environments including government, banking, airline reservations and cargo handling, addressing high-transaction environments supporting police, port, defense agencies and commercial enterprises worldwide. In 2018, Dell Technologies named Unisys Global Alliances Growth Partner of the Year and Global Alliances Marketing Partner of the Year for achieving extraordinary results and demonstrating commitment to the partnership.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0516/9679

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

Dell, EMC, and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Technologies Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" does not imply a legal partnership relationship between Dell Technologies and any other organization.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

