Unisys Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Google Cloud and Google Workspace Resell Partner. Unisys is able to both provide its complete suite of Cloud and Infrastructure services and Digital Workplace Services, as well as sell Google Cloud and Google Workspace solutions.

Joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program expands Unisys' ability to deliver outcome-based, end-to-end cloud services to its clients via a complete array of cloud advisory, digital transformation, application modernization, migration, security, compliance automation, orchestration and comprehensive managed services capabilities. Further, as a Google Workspace reseller, Unisys will assist its clients using Google Cloud to optimize their workplace environment through its extensive field services, service desk, endpoint management, productivity and collaboration offerings.

"Unisys is excited about what joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program means for our current and future clients. It allows us to broaden our capabilities focused on accelerating and securing their hybrid- and multi-cloud journeys," said Mike Morrison, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Infrastructure, Unisys.

Leading global analyst firm NelsonHall recently named Unisys a leader in cognitive and self-healing IT infrastructure management services and has also named Unisys a Leader in the vendor evaluation for Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management. ISG recognized Unisys as a leader in Consulting and Technology Services for Mid-Market and Managed Public Cloud Services in the U.S.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and application development services. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

