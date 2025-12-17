Unisys Named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape For European Human-First Digital Workplace Services

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for European Human-First Digital Workplace Services (Doc # EUR153005325, November 2025). Unisys was also named a Leader in the 2023 vendor assessment for this same market.

"We believe being named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape validates our mission to put people at the center of digital transformation, not only in Europe, but worldwide," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "We deliver more than technology solutions – we create personalized, sustainable experiences designed to empower every employee. Our data-driven approach and comprehensive service and solutions portfolio reflect our commitment to partnership and progress, ensuring our clients thrive today and in the future."

The IDC MarketScape for European Human-First Digital Workplace Services cites that "Unisys stands out by extending digital workplace capabilities beyond traditional knowledge workers to frontline and blue-collar employees through tailored device subscriptions, augmented-reality-enabled onsite support, smart office solutions, and advanced communication tools accessible via personal and shared devices."

The report also notes, "Unisys' sophisticated XLA 3.0 framework leverages an advanced Experience Management Office with real-time data from multiple telemetry sources, behavioral analytics, and business-outcome mapping, enabling close alignment between workplace technology performance and organizational objectives."

For more information on Digital Workplace Solutions from Unisys, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC's MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

RELEASE NO.: 1217/10028

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation