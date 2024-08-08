Unisys Named a Leader in the NelsonHall 2024 NEAT Evaluation for Cloud Infrastructure Management Services

Global analyst firm recognizes Unisys for its comprehensive cloud solutions and client-centric approach

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 End-to-End Cloud Infrastructure Management Services report by global analyst firm NelsonHall. Unisys received leader designations through the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) across all six categories: Overall, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Cloud Management, Cloud Orchestration, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) (new to the report). This marks the fourth time in a row Unisys has been named a leader.

NEAT evaluates vendors offering end-to-end cloud infrastructure management services, helping strategic sourcing managers assess capabilities across various criteria and business scenarios. Through this tool, NelsonHall identifies top-performing vendors overall and in specific areas such as cloud management, orchestration, and support for major platforms, including Microsoft Azure, AWS, and GCP.

"This recognition from NelsonHall is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our unwavering commitment to provide clients solutions that solve their business needs," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions at Unisys. "We are revolutionizing the way our clients harness the power of automation and providing unparalleled support to seamlessly transition and transform their cloud infrastructure. Our cutting-edge cloud solutions, driven by AI/AIOps and machine learning, empower our clients to meet and exceed their business objectives efficiently and sustainably."

Key strengths cited in the report include:

Extensive IP and accelerators, such as Intelligent OCM CloudForte AIOps, and CloudForte Containers





A dedicated hybrid cloud business office with resources across architecture, digital product, DevSecOps, SRE, and hybrid/native managed services delivery, monitoring, FinOps, and security





Client-objective-based transformation, transition, and implementation with migration to automated management





Investment in industry solutions platforms and industry clouds across the public sector and travel and transportation

"Unisys supports clients at every stage of their cloud transformation journey with a cloud-agnostic approach for multi- and hybrid-cloud environments," said John Laherty, senior IT services analyst at NelsonHall. "Utilizing its CloudForte Asset Suite across applications, data and AI, hybrid cloud, and automation, Unisys drives cloud business cases and strategy through a consulting-led approach. The company continues to invest in SRE-led operations, FinOps, AIOps, sustainability, and GenAI to enhance its cloud capabilities."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, data and AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's insight is based on rigorous primary research and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its analysis.

