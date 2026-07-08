Unisys Announces Dates of Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call, and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announced it will release its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 8 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live conference call webcast on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. Participants interested in joining the live call should dial 1-844-695-5518 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6749 (international) and provide the following conference passcode: Unisys Corporation Call.

A webcast replay will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call. A replay will also be available by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the access code 3496075 from two hours after the end of the call until August 13, 2026.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Mike Thomson, chief executive officer and president of Unisys, will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Investors interested in scheduling meetings with Unisys should contact their conference representatives.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation