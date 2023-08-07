Unisys Names Kristen Prohl as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

News provided by

Unisys Corporation

07 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

Accomplished executive brings decades of senior legal experience and expertise to Unisys

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announced the appointment of Kristen Prohl as the company's general counsel and chief administrative officer, effective immediately. She will report to Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef.

"As an information technology solutions company in an ever-evolving, fast-paced industry, our general counsel and chief administrative officer is a critical role," said Unisys CEO Peter Altabef. "Prohl's deep experience and her proven leadership abilities make her an exceptional addition to our senior leadership team."

Prohl brings more than 20 years of legal experience to Unisys, including senior positions across legal, corporate governance, securities disclosure, compliance, and mergers and acquisitions at various companies. Most recently, she served as vice president, deputy general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary at ITT Inc.

Prior to her position at ITT, Prohl's roles included associate general counsel and assistant secretary at American International Group, Inc.; senior vice president, chief counsel, corporate law and assistant corporate secretary for CA Technologies; and chief compliance officer — subsequently chief regulatory counsel — for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. Prohl has served on the board of directors of the Association of Corporate Counsel, Westchester County NY/Southern Connecticut, since 2016.

Earlier in her career, Prohl served as a trial clerk for the United States Tax Court and a corporate law associate at Proskauer Rose L.L.P. She received her J.D. and B.A from the University of Virginia.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn. #Unisys150

RELEASE NO.: 0807/9917
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

