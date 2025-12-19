Unisys Ranked First in Three Categories in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services Report

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a service provider in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) report. The company ranks first among 18 providers in three areas: Global Service Desk Support, Global Device Management and North America's Outsourced Digital Workplace Solutions (ODWS) Support.

According to Unisys, Gartner recognized the company for its AI-driven IT support worldwide, delivering reliable and secure user-centric solutions for the modern workplace.

"We believe this recognition highlights how blending AI with a human touch creates real impact for organizations shaping the future of work," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "There is power in partnership – working alongside clients to build secure, sustainable digital workplaces that can adapt as needs evolve."

Select Unisys digital workplace services and capabilities include:

Next-Generation Service Desk provides employees worldwide with 24/7 omnichannel support, AI-powered automation— including chatbot support in 126 languages — and expert teams.

provides employees worldwide with 24/7 omnichannel support, AI-powered automation— including chatbot support in 126 languages — and expert teams. Device Subscription Service transforms capital expenses into predictable monthly costs with subscription-based hardware and support, flexible financing, and AI-powered assistance. Managing more than 10 million devices globally, Unisys delivers proactive, secure and sustainable device lifecycle management.

transforms capital expenses into predictable monthly costs with subscription-based hardware and support, flexible financing, and AI-powered assistance. Managing more than 10 million devices globally, Unisys delivers proactive, secure and sustainable device lifecycle management. Unified Endpoint Management provides centralized provisioning, monitoring and security across all endpoints – from smartphones and tablets to cloud-enabled virtual desktops and IoT devices – with automated lifecycle tracking.

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. A Critical Capabilities document is a comparative analysis that scores competing products or services against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner. It shows a company which products or services are a best fit in various use cases to provide a company actionable advice on which products/services a company should add to a company's vendor shortlists for further evaluation. Learn more about the Critical Capabilities report.

View a complimentary copy of the Critical Capabilities report to learn more about Unisys' strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings.

Unisys was also recently named a global Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services. For more information on Digital Workplace Solutions from Unisys, click here.

