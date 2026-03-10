Unisys Recognized as a Leader in Avasant's End-User Computing Services 2025-2026 RadarView™

Five-star ratings in Practice Maturity and Future Proofing distinguish Unisys among industry leaders for the third straight year

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a Leader in the Avasant End-User Computing Services 2025-2026 RadarView™ for the third consecutive year. In the report, Unisys stood out for moving beyond device management into experience-as-a-service by blending AI, smart building technology, and security into a unified, outcome-driven workplace model. This recognition underscores the company's continued strength in delivering end-user computing services that improve the user's experience and drive business results.

This year's RadarView™ recognizes 29 providers through a detailed methodology across two key dimensions: practice maturity and future proofing, which includes a partner ecosystem, along with investments and innovation. Unisys received five-star ratings in both categories, reinforcing its strong position within the end-user computing services domain.

"Delivering exceptional end-user computing services is about more than technology — it's about creating work environments that drive productivity, improve cost efficiencies, and build talent attraction and retention," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "This year's Avasant report validates the work we've done to reimagine end-user computing around experience, intelligence, and innovation. It reflects how we help clients create workplaces that are secure, sustainable, and aligned with how people work today."

Key highlights from the report include:

Data-driven approach: Unisys Intelligent PC Refresh uses real-time device health and performance insights to identify when a device has reached the end of its life, maximizing its value and enabling smarter life cycle management.

Unisys Intelligent PC Refresh uses real-time device health and performance insights to identify when a device has reached the end of its life, maximizing its value and enabling smarter life cycle management. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI): Unisys delivers persona-based virtual desktops powered by a hybrid data center and cloud-native platforms. The solution provides cost predictability with flexible cloud bursting, applies AI-driven insights for performance optimization, and integrates security throughout.

Unisys delivers persona-based virtual desktops powered by a hybrid data center and cloud-native platforms. The solution provides cost predictability with flexible cloud bursting, applies AI-driven insights for performance optimization, and integrates security throughout. Partnership collaboration: Unisys collaborates with several partners on marketing initiatives backed by expert IT service management consulting and implementation teams. This initiative focuses on mid-market enterprises, including state and local governments, education, and clients across Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Unisys collaborates with several partners on marketing initiatives backed by expert IT service management consulting and implementation teams. This initiative focuses on mid-market enterprises, including state and local governments, education, and clients across Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Enhanced end-user support through generative AI: Unisys continues to increase resolute outcomes for on-site and remote device support environments by integrating AI-driven service desks, automated knowledge curation, conversational chatbots, and guided troubleshooting, among others.

"Enterprises are rethinking end-user computing strategies to support hybrid work, address rising device complexity, and cope with cost pressures," said Rahul Roy, research analyst at Avasant. "Unisys aligns with this shift through its Intelligent PC Refresh and device-as-a-service capabilities, using real-time telemetry and analytics to optimize refresh cycles, reduce unnecessary spend, and improve asset utilization. With these capabilities and more, Unisys delivers secure, scalable, and resilient end-user computing services, strengthening its position as a Leader in Avasant's End-User Computing Services 2025–2026 RadarView™."

Click here to learn more about the Avasant End-User Computing Services 2025-2026 RadarView™.

For more information on Digital Workplace Solutions from Unisys, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 0310/10042

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation