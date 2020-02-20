Unisys to Offer $10,000 to Participants Able to Hack Unisys Stealth® Solution

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the company is offering $10,000 to participants who can capture data and credentials protected by the Unisys Stealth® cybersecurity solution at the RSA 2020 Conference in San Francisco.

The "Unisys Stealth Capture the Flag" contest will take place on February 26 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The contest will consist of two three-hour sessions, each of which will be limited to one potential winner. Participants must be present, but conference badges are not required.

At each session, participants will try to compromise a target system protected by Stealth™, Unisys' encrypted, identity-based microsegmentation solution. In order to win, participants must capture Stealth-protected credentials and hidden file information using their own computing devices.

"We feel so confident in the ability of Stealth to protect our clients' data that we are putting our money where our mouth is," said Unisys Chief Information Security Officer Mat Newfield. "In the event that any of the contest participants is able to 'capture the flag,' we will have our team ready to work through the necessary remediation steps."

Interested participants may sign up prior to February 26 through the contest website at www.unisys.com/CTF. There will be a maximum of 20 participants per session, and Unisys may close registration once the maximum number of registrations is received. Contest rules apply. Visit Unisys at booth #455 at the RSA 2020 Conference for more information.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0220/9749

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

