Unisys to Participate in Upcoming Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) will be participating virtually in the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on March 19, 2026. Management will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

Investors interested in scheduling meetings with Unisys executives should contact their respective conference representatives.

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

