Unisys Unveils Unisys Stealth® 5.0 Software Extending Protection to Container and Kubernetes Environments to Secure New Workloads and Enhance Data Center Security

BLUE BELL, Pa. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA CONFERENCE 2020 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth® 5.0, the latest version of its award-winning security software which now provides protection for data in container and Kubernetes environments, improving data center security and securing new workloads.

Stealth brings clients "always on" security and resilience, stopping even sponsored, sophisticated cyber attacks in their tracks. And should an attacker get inside, Stealth prevents data exfiltration so that the breach is a minor hiccup – not a major headline. And because Stealth can be implemented with no impact on an organization's existing infrastructure, it helps clients avoid the cost and disruption of "rip and replace" efforts, permitting them to continue to use their current security tools while strengthening their security posture.

Containers are environments in which microservices – functional components of applications used by developers – reside. Docker containers and Kubernetes – a tool for management of those containers – are quickly becoming the accepted standards to optimize workload deployment in enterprise environments and to make their data centers more efficient and agile. According to Gartner, "By 2022, more than 75% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production, which is a significant increase from fewer than 30% today." (Best Practices for Running Containers and Kubernetes in Production, February 2019)

By incorporating Stealth protection into these environments, organizations will be able to implement these technologies in a way that does not compromise their security or increase their attack surface.

Stealth 5.0 – generally available beginning today – can help enterprises streamline their security by deploying one set of consistent security policies that works across the client's entire digital infrastructure, including desktops, servers, the cloud, Internet of Things devices and other legacy or modern infrastructure such as containers, virtual machines and physical servers. As workloads move from traditional environments to containerized deployments, and from on-premise to the cloud, Stealth accommodates these moves.

"Our clients are increasingly embracing the use of containers and Kubernetes as a means for more efficient applications development," said Sudhir Mehta, global vice president, product management, Unisys. "With Stealth 5.0, we make the use of these technologies seamless from a security standpoint, so clients can realize the agility, availability, manageability and scalability advantages offered by containerized microservices – while minimizing risk."

Stealth reduces attack surfaces in these environments by creating dynamic, identity-driven microsegments called communities of interest (COIs). Through secure COIs, Stealth separates trusted systems, users and data from the untrusted. It further reduces attack surfaces by encrypting all communication between Stealth-protected assets and cloaking the assets from unauthorized users.

Stealth 5.0 also expands upon previous versions with the following additional capabilities:

Enhanced secure virtual gateway (SVG) capabilities: Stealth 5.0 expands next-generation SVG capabilities to include deployment in public clouds, so clients can extend security for diverse enterprise deployments while continuing support for a broad array of non-standard endpoints or endpoints they don't control.

Stealth 5.0 expands next-generation SVG capabilities to include deployment in public clouds, so clients can extend security for diverse enterprise deployments while continuing support for a broad array of non-standard endpoints or endpoints they don't control. Expanded application program interface (API) and automation capabilities: Stealth 5.0 automates all Stealth management activities to enable rapid deployment, configuration and management for quick response to changing business needs while minimizing manual work.

Stealth 5.0 automates all Stealth management activities to enable rapid deployment, configuration and management for quick response to changing business needs while minimizing manual work. Enhanced Dynamic Isolation: Stealth 5.0 can reduce isolation time to 10 seconds or less to improve clients' security postures with less opportunity for malware to propagate throughout their environments.

For more information on Unisys Stealth 5.0, go to www.unisys.com/stealth.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0224/9750

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

