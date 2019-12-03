Unit4 Announces Appointment to its Board of Directors

Having held executive product leadership positions at companies such as Amadeus, SAP, Business Objects, and IBM, Hervé brings deep technical and market expertise to the Unit4 board. Additionally, he has a portfolio of board roles in successful technology businesses (Sabre, Simcorp, Sportradar, Kyriba, Infovista). Hervé has a strong track record in matching market trends to product roadmaps and is a private investor and product strategy consultant. As a member of the Unit4 board, he will focus on product and technology matters.

Chairman of the Board, Léo Apotheker said:

"Hervé brings tremendous product leadership and development experience to the Unit4 board from many of the industry's leading technology companies. In today's competitive marketplace, people-centered organizations need to standardize on enterprise software suites that are intuitive, adaptive and purpose-built so they can enable their people to do meaningful, high-value and impactful work. As we connect and transform all aspects of the work experience through Unit4's People Experience Suite, Hervé will be a tremendous partner on our journey."

Board Member, Hervé Couturier said:

"Unit4's People Experience – a discipline applied to software development that prioritizes human experience and how to improve it across the organization -- aligns well with my own product design philosophy and experiences. Today's applications need to enable people to work the way they want to work. By automating and transforming the way that work is done across teams and organizations, employees can focus on those things that can help them to change people's lives. As a member of the Unit4 board, I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead as we redefine the employee experience across people-centered organizations."

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise software supports our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their customers – from students and professionals to the public servants and non-profits doing good in the world. Unit4 transforms work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks and providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 works with people the way people work.

