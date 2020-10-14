Unit4 Announces Strategic Global Product and Innovation Partnerships to Support Next Generation ERP Roll-out

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a cloud leader in enterprise software for people-centred organizations, today announced that it has entered into strategic product and innovation partnerships with Avalara, Immedis and Pagero to extend the value of its solutions for people-centric services organizations.

As part of a global strategy to grow the Unit4 partner ecosystem and expand its global product capabilities, these partners will play an important role in supporting and delivering customers out-of-the-box cloud solutions, with a global reach, specifically extending the capabilities of Unit4 ERPx for finance teams.

Announced today, Unit4 ERPx is Unit4's next-generation cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution for mid-market services organizations. ERPx delivers fully integrated ERP, HCM and FP&A, based on a unified architecture, with rapid deployment and industry-specific innovations out-of-the-box. Through Unit4's micro-services-based SaaS architecture, ERPx provides a foundation for partner innovation. Its unique Integration and low code Extension Toolkits allow partners to accelerate the creation and integration of specialized solutions common to a customer's industry.

Avalara

Avalara is a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes. Its VAT Reporting solution will be integrated into Unit4 ERPx, providing VAT reporting for all applicable countries, giving customers a seamless solution for tax compliance.

Key benefits include:

Increased international footprint for customers

Customers remain VAT compliant in response to fast changing legislation

Comprehensive VAT return filing process to tax authorities

Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Europe, Brazil, and India.

Immedis

Immedis is the global leader in consolidated global payroll solutions and part of the highly successful Taxback Group. Processing payroll in over 150 countries, the Immedis Platform provides a unified view of global payroll operations, real-time data analytics, and advanced reporting capability, while ensuring legislative compliance and data security. With deep integration capabilities with HCM and finance providers, Immedis dramatically simplifies multi-country payroll obligations.

Key benefits include:

Cloud based payroll platform

Transparency across global operations

Actionable insights

Seamless integration capability

Expands Unit4 functionality to be able to deliver consolidated global payroll.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Unit4," said Mark Graham, Chief Commercial Officer at Immedis. "The Immedis Platform was built to integrate to all the market leading HCM, EPR and Financial systems. Immedis can now take Unit4 ERPx feeds securely, allowing for non-disruptive set-up, and enable joint customers to benefit from the cloud-based platform."

Pagero

Unit4's partnership with Pagero, the world's largest open business network, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, enables Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) & Order-to-Cash (O2C) automation capabilities, and Global e-invoice Reach & Compliance. By embedding Pagero into Unit4 ERP, customers can expect:

Fully digital business document exchange with suppliers and customers for the O2C and P2P processes

Global e-invoice Reach & Compliance (for both Accounts Payable & Accounts Receivable)

Improved data quality and end-to-end operational excellence

"The Pagero for Unit4 offering enables Unit4 users to achieve business efficiencies across the entire Purchase-2-Pay and / or Order-2-Cash processes," said Alexander Jansson, VP Partner Development at Pagero. "Pagero is very excited about the end-to-end capabilities that Pagero and Unit4 now can offer our mutual customers as a result of this partnership. By joining forces and integrating our cloud platforms, the Unit4 customer base now has access to the entirety of the Pagero Network, including our Global e-invoice Compliance services."

Beata Wright, Global Head of Partner Ecosystems at Unit4, said: "I am very excited to welcome our new global partners to the Unit4 family. Our partner ecosystem has a very important role to play in extending the value our cloud ERP delivers to customers. Our product and innovation partners, which include independent software vendors and OEM partners, have the key skills to optimize the functionality and performance of Unit4 solutions."

Related resources:

Find out more about ERPx

More on the Unit4 Global Partner Program

To keep up to date with the latest content and information from Unit4, subscribe to the blog.

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise software supports our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their own customers – from students and professionals to the citizens and constituents they serve. Unit4 transforms work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks while providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 works with people the way people work. For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page

CONTACT: Nicole Paleologus, 1-215-478-4815, [email protected]

SOURCE Unit4

Related Links

http://www.unit4.com

