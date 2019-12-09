Unit4 named Hot Company to Watch in 2020 by Nucleus Research

As a top performer within the ERP industry, Unit4 is lauded as one of the original proponents of "ERP realism"

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, the industry leader in next-generation enterprise application software for people-centered organizations, has been named one of the Hot Companies to Watch in 2020 by Nucleus Research. Nucleus has assessed the ability of all included vendors to execute on their strategies and continue their current momentum.

Having secured several big customer wins over more established brands such as Oracle and Microsoft, Unit4 is lauded as one of the original proponents of "ERP realism" by Nucleus Research. Alongside 11 other companies, the company has been recognized as a top performer who will continue to show exceptional performance.

The addition of CPM and HCM capabilities have equipped Unit4 to compete with the likes of Oracle, SAP, and Microsoft by offering a comprehensive suite of enterprise applications. By focusing on service-based industries, Unit4 has developed unique ERP capabilities for local governments, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and professional services that make it an attractive choice for any organization within those verticals.

Nucleus Research is optimistic that Unit4's roadmap and product developments in the coming months will enable the company to add value to its customers, helping propel the company to new heights.

Andrew MacMillen, Research Analyst of Nucleus Research said:



"The Hot Companies to Watch list is selection of industry leaders and strong challengers who have proven their ability to execute on their strategies and continue their current momentum. In 2019, Unit4 stood its ground within the highly competitive enterprise software market, carving out a unique position for itself within the service-based industry. Unit4 is now in an excellent position to take business away from legacy providers in its specialized verticals and we expect the company to continue to make inroads in the North American market."

Mike Ettling, CEO of Unit4 said:



"This honorable recognition from Nucleus Research comes at an exciting time for the company. We have always taken great pride in prioritizing human experience above all else. This year, we took it one step further with our commitment to People Experience, ensuring our applications are enabling people to work the way they want to work. We will continue building on our commitment in the months and years to come and we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead in 2020."

About Nucleus Research



Nucleus Research was founded in 2001 to bring a fact-based, numbers-driven approach to industry analysis. We focus on ROI and measurable results to provide the most independent, objective and honest research in the industry.

About Unit4



Unit4's next-generation enterprise software supports our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their customers – from students and professionals to the public servants and non-profits doing good in the world. Unit4 transforms work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks and providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 works with people the way people work.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/thepeopleexperience , follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page.

Media Contacts:

Emma Keates

Phone: +44 (0)7769 671378

Email: Emma.Keates@unit4.com



Melinda Ball

Phone: 1 (781) 418-2428

Email: Unit4US@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Unit4

Related Links

https://www.unit4.com/

