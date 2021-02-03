Unit4 Names Dmitri Krakovsky as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market services organizations, today announced the appointment of Dmitri Krakovsky as Chief Product Officer.

A recognized technology leader with 30 years' experience in the IT industry, Dmitri will lead and facilitate the development of Unit4's ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) product suite vision as the company applies its pioneering technology to help organizations plan their long-term digital futures. His deep knowledge of building and launching enterprise software solutions, proven strategic leadership and vision will be essential to meet the growing demand from customers for ERP software that boosts productivity, velocity, and resilience within their organizations.

An expert in his field, Dmitri has held a variety of senior leadership roles including SVP, Head of Human Capital Management Products at SAP SuccessFactors, where he led the development of cloud-native HR products; head of product management for Intuit Quickbooks®; and most recently as Vice President of Products at Google, working on machine-learning enabled applications and data services at Google Cloud Platform.

Dmitri is a strategic leader, visionary, and an evangelist for ERPx. He will own the end-to-end customer experience of Unit4's products, driving customer value, innovation and quality as the company invests further to deliver its modern, modular multi-tenant cloud ERP.

"I am excited to be joining Unit4 for three reasons – opportunity, technology and the team. This is an extraordinary opportunity to deliver something that customers have been asking for from ERP solutions for decades – a system that is designed around their specific needs, that allows companies to be fast, resilient, adaptable, and that is light-touch enough to enable employees to be productive. This solution is enabled by forward-thinking technology and taking advantage of seismic technological changes, such as micro-service architectures, APIs, machine-learning, composable user experiences. Finally, I feel Unit4 has an incredible team to pursue this vision – some I have known for a long time, some I got to know over the last few months, and I am excited to move forward with them."

"I am delighted to welcome Dmitri to Unit4 as our new Chief Product Officer," said Mike Ettling, CEO, at Unit4. "His wealth of knowledge and experience makes him the right person to lead the development and delivery of our products. We have an opportunity to truly re-define ERP, particularly as we witness organizations rapidly pivot towards digital transformation strategies to help adjust to changes in the market, the needs of the communities in which they do business and, of course, engage and enable their most valuable asset, their people."

Additional Resources

Unit4 was named Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle For ERP, 2020



ERPx was featured in seven market notes from firms such as IDC, Deal Architect, SPI, teknowlogy and Tec-Center



For regular updates from Unit4, please subscribe to the blog

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-focused mid-market services organizations. Our cloud ERP, HCM and FP&A applications transform work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks while providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers in industries including professional services, public sector, nonprofit, and education.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page

Press Contact:

Nicole Paleologus

[email protected]

215-478-4815

SOURCE Unit4