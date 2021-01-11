Unit4 Names John Gregitis as New North America President

- Former Adobe and Infor Veteran Brings Extensive Experience in Scaling High Growth Enterprise Organizations

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market services organizations, today announced the appointment of John Gregitis as President, North America.

Gregitis brings more than 25 years of business and technology experience building and scaling high-performing organizations. He's held a variety of senior leadership roles including Senior Vice President & General Manager for enterprise applications at Infor, SVP of Sales for the Americas at OpenText and at Adobe, where he was Vice President General Manager, driving customer success and horizontal expansion of Adobe Digital Experience solutions.

At Unit4, Gregitis takes responsibility leading the company's North America business including sales, operations and services. As a high-growth market for Unit4, he will focus on scaling the region, fostering a culture of excellence and building deep and lasting customer relationships.

"This is an exciting time to join Unit4," said Gregitis. "Over the last 18 months, CEO Mike Ettling and the team have made great progress in growing the Unit4 brand in North America. We have a substantial opportunity for mid-market expansion in 2021 as we bring ERPx to market and focus on making our customers even more successful."

"John's appointment supports our focus on driving impact and scale for this high-growth market." said Jeremias Jansson, Chief Sales Officer at Unit4. "John has a proven track record of success and has played key roles in several high growth SaaS businesses, guiding them to successful outcomes. He is known for building and developing high performance teams with a focus on customer success which is critical as we release our next generation ERP this year. Andy Brockhoff is returning to Australia and will continue to grow the Unit4 business as President for the APAC region. I'd like to thank him for his continued leadership and dedication."

Unit4 reported a number of notable new customer wins in North America in Q4 including Algonquin College and signed the company's first ERPx customer. New strategic partnerships in the region in Q4 2020 included GroupElephant.com, and Avalara.

Unit4 was recognized as Champion by users in SoftwareReviews' ERP Emotional Footprint Report 2020

In October, Unit4 announced its next generation cloud ERP solution, ERPx

Unit4 reported an increase in YTD cloud subscription revenue of 16% YoY in Q3 2020 and 65% growth YTD (versus 2019) on the value of contracts via partners.

Unit4 was named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket ERP Applications in 2020.

