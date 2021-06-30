Unit4 Separates Student Information System (SIS) Business, Introduces "Thesis" Brand After Multibillion-Dollar Strategic Growth Buyout of Global ERP Lines by TA Associates

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a global leader in enterprise cloud software for people-centric organizations, today announced the company is separating its student information system (SIS) business. This action follows the strategic growth buyout of its global enterprise resource planning (ERP) lines of business by TA Associates for a transaction value in excess of $2 billion USD. A new dedicated SIS business has been established that operates under the Thesis brand, to focus on SIS innovation to help global Higher Education customers succeed.

Colleges and universities are seeking new ways to support core functions and replace legacy "green screen" SIS solutions. Thesis offers a transformative SaaS solution that provides opportunities for Higher Education institutions to innovate and improve the student experience by fully leveraging advanced SIS technology, including the use of automation to handle administrative work so faculty and staff can focus on their core education mission.

Unit4's agreement with TA Associates and the company's plans to accelerate Unit4's people-centric ERP vision through the release of ERPx provided an ideal opportunity for Unit4 to create a separate legal entity, Thesis, that is dedicated to the student system market. Thesis will continue to be owned by Advent International, a leading global private equity investor. Higher Education is evolving rapidly, and Thesis will focus on helping institutions modernize processes to better serve current, future and former students.

"Organizations of all types are looking for partners who can help them innovate quickly so they can position themselves to grow and thrive in today's marketplace," said Mike Ettling, CEO of Unit4. "Separating our SIS business makes sense for strategic purposes, and the launch of Thesis ensures our Higher Education customers continue to be served to the highest standards while Unit4 focuses on cloud-native ERP, FP&A and HCM solutions, creating value for customers and driving strong growth worldwide."

Unit4 and Thesis are working together closely to ensure a smooth transition for SIS customers. Technology integration, business support and go-to-market relationships between the two separate legal entities will continue. Unit4's SIS customers will benefit from Thesis' expertise and exclusive focus on innovating to meet the needs of SIS users and administrators at colleges and universities. Find out more at www.thesiscloud.com.

