Unite Private Networks Announces Market Expansion into Yuma, Arizona Carrier community will now have access to diverse fiber-optic network

YUMA, Ariz., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, is pleased to announce a network expansion into Yuma, AZ.

The expansion will bring 70 miles of new, high-count fiber-optic infrastructure throughout Yuma, yielding over 2,450 serviceable buildings. UPN will also establish a network hub in Yuma and deploy diverse connectivity to UPN's network in Denver for enhanced network resiliency.

Carrier customers in the area will now have access to Optical Ethernet and Internet Access powered by a low-latency, carrier-grade, 100 percent fiber-optic network. Beyond services, UPN will invest in the community and network by employing a local operations team to install and maintain service.

Jeremy Andrews, Group Vice President of Strategic Networks, shared the company's excitement regarding the expansion into Yuma: "We are delighted to introduce our high-capacity fiber-optic network to Yuma. Our goal is to provide local carriers with reliable and efficient high-speed fiber services, and we look forward to partnering with the community to ensure their connectivity needs are met with utmost satisfaction."

About Unite Private Networks: Together, Segra and Unite Private Networks (UPN) own and operate a wide and dense fiber-optic infrastructure footprint that provides state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration solutions, all backed by industry leading service and reliability. Serving over 8,000 customers in close to 30 states, both companies combined have over 40,000 fiber route miles, and have been providing customer focused solutions for over 150 years. Segra and UPN have joined to form a standalone fiber company owned by Cox Communications, to accelerate growth in commercial fiber solutions. For more information, visit segra.com and upnfiber.com.

