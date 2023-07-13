Unite Private Networks Announces Market Expansion into Yuma, Arizona Carrier community will now have access to diverse fiber-optic network

News provided by

Unite Private Networks

13 Jul, 2023, 14:19 ET

YUMA, Ariz., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, is pleased to announce a network expansion into Yuma, AZ.

The expansion will bring 70 miles of new, high-count fiber-optic infrastructure throughout Yuma, yielding over 2,450 serviceable buildings. UPN will also establish a network hub in Yuma and deploy diverse connectivity to UPN's network in Denver for enhanced network resiliency.

Carrier customers in the area will now have access to Optical Ethernet and Internet Access powered by a low-latency, carrier-grade, 100 percent fiber-optic network. Beyond services, UPN will invest in the community and network by employing a local operations team to install and maintain service.

Jeremy Andrews, Group Vice President of Strategic Networks, shared the company's excitement regarding the expansion into Yuma: "We are delighted to introduce our high-capacity fiber-optic network to Yuma. Our goal is to provide local carriers with reliable and efficient high-speed fiber services, and we look forward to partnering with the community to ensure their connectivity needs are met with utmost satisfaction."

For more information about our fiber network or other cities we cater to, take a look at our fiber map.

About Unite Private Networks: Together, Segra and Unite Private Networks (UPN) own and operate a wide and dense fiber-optic infrastructure footprint that provides state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration solutions, all backed by industry leading service and reliability. Serving over 8,000 customers in close to 30 states, both companies combined have over 40,000 fiber route miles, and have been providing customer focused solutions for over 150 years. Segra and UPN have joined to form a standalone fiber company owned by Cox Communications, to accelerate growth in commercial fiber solutions. For more information, visit segra.com and upnfiber.com.

Media Contact: 
Brandi Tubb
816-903-9400
[email protected]com

SOURCE Unite Private Networks

Also from this source

Unite Private Networks Announces Market Expansion into Las Cruces, New Mexico

Unite Private Networks to Provide Increased Bandwidth to Customers in Kansas City During 2023 NFL Draft

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.